TN archaeology dept declares two monuments as protected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department has declared an elephant sculpture at Azhagarmalai village in Udayarpalayam taluk in Ariyalur district and the Chirpakkulam (tank) filled with sculptures on its surroundings at Keezhravanthavadi village in Thandarampattu taluk in Tiruvannamalai district as protected monuments.

“The proposal to declare the above two as protected monuments was notified recently,” an official release here said. The release also said the Chirpakkulam which is called Ammakulam in Keezhravanthavadi village is believed to have belonged to 16th century kings of Nayak dynasty. The elephant sculpture at Azhagarmalai is believed to belong to the 16th or 17th century.