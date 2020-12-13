Can NMC create additional seats in 24 colleges?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to ascertain whether additional seats can be created in 24 government medical colleges in the State to accommodate wait-listed students under the 7.5% government school reservation.

The court passed the directions on a plea moved by students who were compelled to opt for waitlist since they could not afford to pay the fees in self-financing colleges. The plea moved by R Chithra and A Rajalakshmi before Justice Anand Venkatesh, said the petitioners were unable to secure seats in the institution of their choice as per the rank of communal reservation and horizontal reservation and other eligibility criteria, owing to the issue over fees.

During the hearing, the State said the government had informed the High Court that 160 seats have been reverted after the all-India second counselling and 12 seats alone will be available for the 51 students left out and covered under the 7.5% quota. The court suggested that there are nearly 24 government colleges and the students who could not be accommodated in the regular vacancy can be accommodated by creating one or two additional seats in each government college.

“There cannot be a better way to encourage the government school students, who unfortunately have been treated by this society like second class citizens,” the court said. Justice Anand Venkatesh also observed “... the National Medical Commission will take into consideration the special circumstances that prevail in this particular case and as a one-time measure, allow the students to be accommodated by creating one or two additional seats in the existing 24 government medical colleges.” The court adjourned the plea to December 17.