Online engineering classes will continue till April

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has advised colleges to continue holding classes in online mode for all but final semester students until April 2021.

The Centre for Academic Courses, in a circular on Friday, said that classes will be held online from January to April, 2021, as a “one-time measure” in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that the ongoing UG/PG first semester programmes would be held online. But, classes for UG/PG final year students would be conducted in offline mode.

The varsity has further instructed that contact classes must be limited to five periods, and rest of the three contact periods should be held through external learning.

Teachers have been advised to record lectures and prepare material for the external learning mode and have been asked to circulate it among students, as course material.

Affiliated and autonomous colleges have been asked to conduct practical exams for the upcoming end-semester exams in online mode. However, the circular did not give any information about the end-semester examinations.