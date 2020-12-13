STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajini fans celebrate birthday with ‘party’

While the actor did not make a public appearance, a picture of him cutting ‘now or never’ cake went viral on Twitter

Published: 13th December 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajinikanth cutting his birthday cake that reads ‘Now or Never’, reflecting his current political ‘punch’, on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fans and followers of actor Rajinikanth were jubilant, as the star celebrated his 71st birthday on Saturday. What added reason to their enhanced celebration was his reaffirmation a week ago that he would float a political party by December 31.

Greetings poured in from people in all walks of life - starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a host of personalities from various tinseltowns across the country. When the clock struck 12 at midnight on the day, Rajinikanth’s fans, bearing Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) flags, cut cake in front of his residence as a precursor to their eventful day.

Fans started gathering in front of his Poes Garden house in the morning and a few women, along with their children, were also seen in the vicinity, waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Some of his fans had come with ‘prasadam’ (offerings) from various temples. However, to much disappointment, Rajinikanth’s assistants informed them that the actor was not at his residence and asked them to disperse.

For the past two decades, the actor had made it a point to not be at his Chennai residence on his birthday and used to request his fans not to come to the city to meet him on that day. On Saturday too, he was not present at his house, sources said. Interestingly, a group of artists from various parts of the State assembled outside his place in different attires, donning various looks of the actor from his blockbuster movies and wished him on his birthday, imitating his mannerisms.

They vowed to work for his victory in the 2021 State Assembly elections. They also hailed Rajinikanth as the future Chief Minister of the State. Many supporters wore tshirts with brightly embossed images of the actor, with his political punches like ‘Ippo illaina eppovum illai’ (Now or never). Across the State, RMM office bearers organised medical camps, blood donation camps, organ donation camps, anna dhanam, etc., to mark Rajini’s birthday.

They also performed special poojas for his wellbeing in most of the major temples. The Prime Minister, in his tweet, said, “Dear Rajinikanth ji, wishing you a happy birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.” The Chief Minister, said, “My hearty greetings to you for a long, healthy life.” Deputy Chief Minister said, “My hearties wishes for Rajinikanth who have carved a niche for himself in Tamil film industry due to hard work and efficiency, and attained the status of ‘superstar’.

I wish him good health and long life.” DMK president MK Stalin conveyed his wishes to Rajinikanth over a telephonic call. Rajinikanth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK chief MK Stalin, BJP State president L Murugan, fellow artists from film industry and fans for their greetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp