Will make Madurai second capital of Tamil Nadu if elected to power: Kamal Haasan

Interacting with a gathering of students at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry auditorium on Sunday evening, the thespian revived the debate about a second capital in the State.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:22 PM

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan started his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Madurai on Sunday, promising that the city would be made the State's second capital if his party is elected to power.

Interacting with a gathering of students at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry auditorium on Sunday evening, the thespian revived the debate about a second capital in the State. "It was MG Ramachandran's (AIADMK founder) dream to elevate Madurai to the status of Tamil Nadu's second capital. In continuation of his dream, the city would be made the second capital if we are elected to power," he said.

Stating that politics has deeply affected the lives of the youth, he urged youngsters to create an impact in politics through honesty (in voting). He added that his party manifesto focused on homemakers being paid for their labour and on ensuring government benefits reached women farmers too.

Asked if his government would implement a total prohibition of liquor, Kamal said that instead of prohibition which would open the door to illegal arrack sales, as in the past, his party would ensure that liquor is sold not by the government  but by only by private players.

Earlier in the day, the actor-politician addressed reporters at the city airport and said that he chose to begin his campaign from Madurai as the party was launched in Madurai. Referring to the denial of police permission for gathering at a few places in the city, he said that a few tiny dams could never contain huge floods.

“Denial of permission in the last minute is not something new to us. These 'strategies' have been in effect even before my entry into politics. So, we are familiar with these impediments and we have rehearsed facing them with poise many a time," he said, adding that the formation of a new front is certain.

