Agri law protest: Farmers to picket Raj Bhavan on Dec 18

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers would lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on December 18 demanding repeal of farm laws. This was disclosed on Sunday by P R Pandian, president of the coordination committee of Tamil Nadu All farmers associations.

Talking to reporters in Mannargudi, he said,” The Union Government which ought to repeal the laws by responding to the voices of farmers had started spreading canards about the struggle.” He hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for saying that Maoists had infiltrated the farmers’ struggle. He said farmers in the State would resort to protests like laying siege to toll gates, rail rokos and laying siege to the Union Government offices.