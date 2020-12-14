CM Palaniswami to launch mini-clinics across Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 47 mini-clinics across Chennai Corporation’s 15 zones will begin operations on Monday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the project from a clinic at Sheik Mestri Street in Royapuram, said officials.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that 2,000 mini-clinics will open across the State to provide everyone easy access to healthcare facilities. Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan told Express that crowds at major hospitals will decrease now as people with minor ailments can approach these mini-clinics. “Most of the new clinics in Chennai are set up in slum areas,” he added.

After inaugurating the clinic in Royapuram on Monday, the Chief Minister is likely to visit another clinic in Vyasarpadi. “He might visit Salem on December 16 to inaugurate the clinics there as well,” the officials added.