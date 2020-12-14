STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fungal disease looms over Cyclone Burevi affected paddy crops

About 80,000 hectares out of the total 1,33,000 hectares of paddy crop in Nagapattinam district are inundated, according to official figures.

Published: 14th December 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers with harvested paddy in Ranipet.

Farmers with harvested paddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: It appears like farmers would not get respite from nature’s vagaries as the agriculture department has warned that paddy crop inundated by rain during cyclone Burevi are likely to be affected by Grain Discoloration Disease (Nel Manigal Niram Maarum Noi).

About 80,000 hectares out of the total 1,33,000 hectares of paddy crop in Nagapattinam district are inundated, according to official figures. Though water is receding, crops in milky stage and panicle initiation stage are highly vulnerable to Grain Discoloration Disease which could affect yield by 10 to 30 per cent, “ said P Kalyanasundaram, joint director of the agriculture department.

Officials state that much younger Thaladi crops which were completely inundated are more vulnerable than the older Samba crop which were partially inundated. Also, other infections such as Smut Ball Disease (‘Nel Pazham’), Rice Blast (‘Kulai’) and Bacterial Leaf Blight (‘Ilai Karugal’) were highly likely to affect crop.

“Farmers can apply the fungicide such as Pseudomonas or Carbendazim, mixed with water, to control the infection. They are available in our centres and private shops,” said S Panneerselvam, the deputy director of the agriculture department.

Grain Discoloration Disease?
It is a fungal disease which infects paddy in highly humid conditions after a heavy rainfall or heavy dew. The paddy crops can turn black or pale. “The spores are airborne. They can spread from one field to another. Grains will become futile in affected crops. The grains from infected crops could result in reduced quality if they are used as seed inputs in recultivation as well,” cautioned Dr V Kannan, an agronomist from ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Farmers have requested the district administration to spread message about the disease by conducting campaigns. “The agriculture department must ensure the adequate stock of biocontrol agents, fungicides and fertilisers which are required to save and revive the crop, in the agricultural extension centres and agricultural institutes. Private shops could increase prices by capitalising on demand. All the required items should be subsidised to help the farmers in distress,” said S Sridhar, a farmer in Keezhaiyur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Burevi Grain Discoloration Disease paddy
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp