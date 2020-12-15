MNM denied torch symbol for 2021 TN Assembly polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has denied the battery torch symbol to Makkal Needhi Maiam for 2021 Assembly elections.However, the EC has not given any reason for denying the symbol this time. The Commission has allocated the battery torch symbol to MGR Makkal Katchi in all 234 constituencies. It may be noted that the MNM has been allocated the torch symbol in Puducherry this time.

Reacting to the development, Kamal Haasan, addressing a meeting at Dindigul, said “It would not be an exaggeration to say that democracy is in sickbed now. If the battery torch is denied, we will become ‘kalangarai vilakkam’ (lighthouse).”

Meanwhile, the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran has been allocated the pressure cooker symbol while Naam Tamilar Katchi has been given Ganna Kisan (farmer with sugarcane) symbol in TN and Puducherry.