NCLAT row: Madras High Court orders notice to Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Union government to file a detailed report on a petition moved by a lawyer over the delay in constituting the southern bench of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai.

The two-member bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam ordered notices to the Centre. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General of India R Sankaranarayanan said that he will seek instruction on the issue from the Ministry.

He also referred to the Attorney General’s statement in the Supreme Court that NCLAT circuit benches will be constituted within six months and notification had been issued by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs on March 13, 2020, for the establishment of the NCLAT Bench at Chennai.The court adjourned the plea to January 28 for the ministry to respond to the notices.