SASTRA University semester exams on remote mode

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The SASTRA deemed to be University, Thanjavur, is to conduct end-semester examinations for academic year 2020-21, through the proctored hybrid method. The academic council of the institution found the hybrid model does not compromise the integrity of exams, and at the same time students need not travel to campus from distant locations.

SASTRA is partnering with TCS-iON centres located in over 130 districts across the country to offer over 50,000 assessments to over 10,000 students. Students shall be given the choice to choose their closest exam centre and appear for the exams based on their schedule. The question papers will be delivered securely online and answers were to be written in answer scripts available in the exam centres.

The students who will not be able to take this exam in the centres, can take it whenever it is offered on campus during the end of the semester and it won’t affect their academic class.