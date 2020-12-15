TN Assembly polls: Our manifesto to focus on growth, says BJP

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A host of farmer-related issues, including viable solutions for water requirement of Tamil Nadu, marketing of agricultural produce for a profitable price, issues faced by traders, various sectors of industries and reforms in HR & CE Departments are among issues that are likely to dominate the State BJP’s election manifesto for 2021 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday appointed in-charges for the 228 party districts in Tamil Nadu to oversee the works of booth committee, and other tasks. BJP State president L Murugan formed a 10-member committee headed by senior leader of the party in the State, H Raja. Members include the party’s State unit vice-presidents Rama Srinivasan, VP Duraisamy and K Annamalai, State spokesperson SK Karvendan, State farmers’ wing president GK Nagaraj, former MP Sasikala Pushpa, State minorities wing vice-president SS Shah and Nachimuthu.

“Our team will meet farmers, traders, women SHGs, educationists, workers, industries and others to elicit their views. We will also consult heads of mutts and religious leaders to free the temples from government control. The schedule for visiting various parts of the State and topics to be included in the manifesto will be discussed at the core committee meeting taking place at Salem,” Raja, who has been the chairman of election manifesto committee for over two decades, told Express.

Rama Srinivasan said, “We will take steps to make our manifesto the ‘hero of the campaign.’ Our manifesto will not be just a promise of freebies. It will have vision for making Tamil Nadu the numero uno State on all fronts.”

Nagaraj said, “We will have meetings with farmers on their needs and the issues to be addressed. Finding solutions to water issues, making best use of the available water, solutions to starting troubles faced by farmers in launching farmer produce companies, simplifying the transaction between farmers and wholesale traders who buy agricultural produce and troubles faced by farmers during land acquisition for projects. We will meet representatives of sugarcane farmers who have been facing issues and office-bearers of tea plantations.”