STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Asssembly polls: EPS and OPS stress on strengthening booth committees

Addressing office-bearers, Palaniswami was said to have mentioned that the AIADMK was continuing with its existing alliance with the parties with which it had aligned for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

EPS, OPS

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam| Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the 2021 Assembly polls set to be a multi-cornered contest, AIADMK top brass, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, on Monday addressed a meeting of the party office-bearers, and stressed on the need to strengthen booth committees at the earliest, so that they could be in constant touch with the voters in every booth.

During the first meeting of the newly appointed zonal in-charges and district secretaries on November 20, they were told to appoint 25 men and an equal number of women members of the party’s youth brigade as members of the booth committee to help existing office-bearers. Both the leaders reviewed the progress made in this regard, and urged zonal in-charges and district secretaries to complete the appointments at the earliest.

Addressing office-bearers, Palaniswami was said to have mentioned that the AIADMK was continuing with its existing alliance with the parties with which it had aligned for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This includes the BJP. Deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said that the cadre have to be taken care of by the local and district-level office-bearers, since they were the backbone of the party. Sources said that since many parties have started singing paeans to the late leader MG Ramachandran, ahead of the elections, the AIADMK is likely to highlight the party founder’s achievements in the coming days.

After the first round of meeting with zonal in-charges, district secretaries and ministers, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also held four-hour long separate meetings with zonal in-charges and the respective district secretaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK TN Assembly polls Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp