TN Asssembly polls: EPS and OPS stress on strengthening booth committees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the 2021 Assembly polls set to be a multi-cornered contest, AIADMK top brass, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, on Monday addressed a meeting of the party office-bearers, and stressed on the need to strengthen booth committees at the earliest, so that they could be in constant touch with the voters in every booth.

During the first meeting of the newly appointed zonal in-charges and district secretaries on November 20, they were told to appoint 25 men and an equal number of women members of the party’s youth brigade as members of the booth committee to help existing office-bearers. Both the leaders reviewed the progress made in this regard, and urged zonal in-charges and district secretaries to complete the appointments at the earliest.

Addressing office-bearers, Palaniswami was said to have mentioned that the AIADMK was continuing with its existing alliance with the parties with which it had aligned for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This includes the BJP. Deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said that the cadre have to be taken care of by the local and district-level office-bearers, since they were the backbone of the party. Sources said that since many parties have started singing paeans to the late leader MG Ramachandran, ahead of the elections, the AIADMK is likely to highlight the party founder’s achievements in the coming days.

After the first round of meeting with zonal in-charges, district secretaries and ministers, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also held four-hour long separate meetings with zonal in-charges and the respective district secretaries.