Wait for official word on party name, symbol: Rajini Makkal Mandram

Published: 15th December 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Rajini Makkal Mandram on Tuesday asked its members to wait for 'official' announcement from it on the name of the political party to be launched soon by Rajinikanth and the symbol allotted by the Election Commission.

The RMM, citing reports in a section of media which mentioned a party's name and symbol as that of Rajinikanth's soon to be launched outfit, appealed to its fans and supporters to wait.

"We request office-bearers to wait till such time an official announcement is made by the top leadership," the Mandram said in a release.

RMM, a launch vehicle for the actor's party, however, did not dismiss such news reports as incorrect.

Rajinikanth recently said he would launch his political party in January 2021 and his outfit shall face the Assembly elections, due during April-May, next year.

