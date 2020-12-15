Will contest polls, name constituency later: Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Starting the second day of his political campaign on Monday, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan announced that he would contest in the 2021 Assembly election. While interacting with the media, he said he would announce the name of the constituency later. As part of his campaign itinerary, he interacted with entrepreneurs and businessmen at a private hotel, followed by a meeting with advocates on Monday.

To a question on his religious beliefs, Kamal clarified that he is a rationalist and not an atheist. “My personal views and beliefs would not hamper the way the party serves people. Moreover, it is not part of my work to put forth my rationalism against people’s beliefs.”

About his recent remark on the formation of a new front, he said parties joining hands with MNM for the new front would be announced soon. Reacting to comments that the public gathers at his meetings only because he is an actor, he questioned whether the remark was for him alone or also for MGR. His party would transform the current ‘commission Raj ‘into mission-oriented governance, and eradicate corruption.