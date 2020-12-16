STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges to reopen in Puducherry from December 17, schools from January 4

Students, teachers and educational institutions staff will have to follow the Standard Operating procedures which has been communicated to heads of the institutions, R Kamalakannan said.

Published: 16th December 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

The students, teachers and educational institutions staff will have to follow the Standard Operating procedures. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Minister for Agriculture holding the Education portfolio R Kamalakannan said that the schools in the Union Territory would resume from January 4, for half a day, while from January 18 schools will function full time.

The minister also said "with COVID-19 SOPs in place, colleges in Puducherry will function from December 17 for the final year students only."

R Kamalakannan further added that "classes from first to 12th standard would facilitate students to clarify their doubts. Only those who wish to seek clarification can come and attend the classes."

"Based on the response of students, decisions would be taken on conducting classes on alternate days for a batch of students or in shifts to ensure social distancing", he said.

The government proposes to start full time classes and normal school activities from January 18. However it will be subject to the COVID-19 situation at that time, said Kamalakannan.

"At present, the final year classes in all colleges at the Undergraduate and Post Graduate level, including the Research scholars would be allowed to visit colleges from December 17. Shortly a decision would be taken for resuming other classes in Colleges", he said.

The students, teachers and educational institutions staff will have to follow the Standard Operating procedures (SOPs) which has been communicated to heads of the institutions, he said.

The education department has also taken steps to fill vacant posts and Balsevikas would be appointed shortly to 180 posts, he said.

Development Commissioner cum Secretary Education A Anbarasu, Director Education P T Rudra Goud also participated in the press conference.

