Cracker unit workers should be trained in alternative skills: Kamal Haasan

Published: 16th December 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan interacting with cracker manufacturers near Sivakasi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/THOOTHKUDI: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan said on Tuesday that cracker industry workers should be rehabilitated and trained in alternative skills before the authorities take a decision on pollution control.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder was attending a meeting of businessmen, entrepreneurs and labourers in Sivakasi as part of the party’s campaign.At least four years will be needed to completely train the cracker industry workers, Kamal said.  On a question regarding his party’s ideology, Kamal said he does have an ideology and revealing it might pave the way for other parties to imitate them.

Speaking about cash-for-vote, he said, “Try asking `5 lakh instead of `5,000 and see if ‘they’ can give you that money. However, I will not give even a penny for your vote as I need that money for serving people.”
 Later, speaking in Thoothukudi, Kamal said he will make Tamil Nadu a trillion dollar economy.

“It is the responsibility of the government to give equipment of  international standards to the fishermen and ensure that nobody dies in sea, “ Kamal said. He added that he would stand with those affected by the Sterlite issue and get them justice. Suggesting reforms in the police department, Kamal said policemen will remain human beings if their work is properly scheduled.  “Work pressure and stress were also reasons for the custodial death of Beniks and Jeyaraj,” he said.

Talking about actor Rajinikanth launching a party, Kamal said he is ready to cooperate with the former if his party principles will do good for the public.

