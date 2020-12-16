Farmers stir proceeds peacefully on second day

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM: The second day of protest by farmers and activists in response to the call given by AIKSCC (All India Farmers Struggle Committee) against the farm reform laws was peaceful on Tuesday.

Led by farmers leader Aiylai Sivasuriyan, over 200 people took part in the protest which continued till 4 pm near the Collectorate. Unlike Monday, no one made an attempt to block the road.In Thanjavur, members of farmers associations continued their protest in front of the Panagal buildings and raised slogans demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Police encircled the protest site and a large number of personnel including striking force were deployed near the protest venue. In Tiruvarur, the protest was staged in front of the Tiruvarur railway VCK cadre staged a protest in front of Reliance Petrol Bunk in Thandalai.

Around a thousand people participated in protests across the Nagapattinam district. Anti-Methane Project movement also extended its support to the protest in Mayiladuthurai. Parties such as CPI, CPM, DMK, VCK, and MJK with their farmers wing participated.

District Secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association N Chelladurai led the protest in Perambalur. Farmers and cadre from DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPM, VCK, Makkal Needhi Maiam also took part.

Members of farmers welfare associations federation, trade unions , and all other political party cadre also took part in the protest which was held near the Collectorate at Karur.