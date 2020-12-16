FASTag to take heavy toll on motorists without Aadhaar

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Centre making FASTag, an electronic toll collection system, mandatory for all four-wheelers running on National Highways (NH) toll plazas from January 1, motorists who are yet to get Aadhaar, which is a prerequisite for getting the FASTag, are expected to be penalised heavily. Although the Supreme Court ordered that Aadhaar should be made compulsory only for availing benefits from the government, union government has made it mandatory for purchasing the FASTag ID.

Activists rued that motorists who did not have Aadhaar or not willing to share their Aadhaar will be put through hardship for using national highways. To this effect, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification in November, amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. To get FASTag, motorists had to submit a copy of Aadhaar, vehicle registration certification, bank account, and mobile number.

Representatives of FASTag suppliers said, “For filling the electronic KYC (Know Your Customer) form in ‘myfastag’ application, Aadhaar is mandatory. Without getting validated through Aadhaar, the FASTag account will not get linked with bank account, which will allow the user to recharge the amount.”Retired IAS officer MG Devasagayam, who was one of the petitioners of the case in Supreme Court against linking Aadhaar with bank accounts said making it compulsory was illegal, unconstitutional, and amounted to contempt of court.

“The apex court clearly said Aadhaar should always be optional unless the person was a beneficiary of the government scheme. The High Courts and Supreme Court should exercise their powers when the judicial orders are disobeyed blatantly.” Aimed at reducing cash handling at the toll gate, the e-payment system was introduced in tollgates maintained by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) since December 15 last year. The NHAI said non-FASTag vehicles would be charged double the user fee.

Following a stiff resistance from a section of truck owners, NHAI converted 25 per cent of the lands into hybrid lanes, enabling user fee payment through cash, and FASTag in 13 out of 48 tollgates in the State. In May, the hybrid lanes in 13 tollgates were made FASTag lanes. However, one lane on the extreme left in each toll was allowed for making cash. Chennai-based consumer activist T Sadagopan wondered why one’s private credentials are required for using toll roads. “The personal data captured in Aadhaar are sensitive in nature. Senior citizens are vulnerable as their data could be misused. People have the right to say ‘no’ to sharing their personal details. There is no transparency and NHAI is following unfair trade practices in selling FASTags.

The Ministry’s notification said transports will not be able to renew fitness certificates without installing FASTags. The notification also stated that, to acquire third-party insurance for a vehicle, FASTag will become a requirement from April 1, 2021. Despite repeated attempts, NHAI officials could not be reached for comments.