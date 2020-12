By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ranvir Singh Krishnia , a 1989 batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, Krishnia serving in Delhi will replace Balaji Srivastav, the DGP Puducherry who has been transferred to Delhi.

Krishnia is serving as Spl. CP, Law & Order, South Zone, Southern & New Delhi Range.