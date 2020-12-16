STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two ex-IAS officers appointed as NGT expert members

Girija Vaidyanathan belongs to the 1981 batch of the IAS. She retired from service as Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of two retired senior IAS officers of Tamil Nadu cadre, Girija Vaidyanathan and K Satyagopal, to the post of Expert Member of the National Green Tribunal for a period of four years.

Girija Vaidyanathan belongs to the 1981 batch of the IAS. She retired from service as Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She holds a postgraduate degree in physics and played a key role in the formulation of rules for the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. K Satyagopal belongs to the 1987 batch and served as Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration. Known as a tough taskmaster in bureaucratic circles, he played a pivotal role in shaping the State’s disaster response following cyclone Gaja. 

Satyagopal told Express, “He has always fought for environmental rights and I am looking forward to serving as an expert member in NGT. The Cabinet has approved the appointment and a formal communication is awaited from the ministry.”

