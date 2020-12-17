COVID relaxation: Tamil Nadu govt permits gatherings across state from December 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of relaxing more lockdown restrictions, the State government has permitted conduct of social, political, sports, education, culture, entertainment and religious gatherings from Saturday.

In a press statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, the number of participants should not exceed 50 per cent of the venue capacity and all Covid SOP guidelines should be followed.

“However, prior permission must be obtained from Chennai police commissioner for gatherings in the city, and from respective District Collectors for gatherings in other districts,” he added.

Palaniswami urged everyone to wear masks while stepping outside. “Follow social distancing and wash hands at regular intervals. Only with public’s full support we can fight this contagion,” he added.