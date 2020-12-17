Did Kamal Haasan do a copycat work with his policies?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I steal from every movie ever made,” said Quentin Tarantino. Has Kamal Haasan blurred the lines between cinema and politics and applied the ‘line’ to his politics? A day after the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder expressed fear that his party’s policies would be copied if made public, he has come under criticism for allegedly copying policies of The Centrist Party of USA.

VCK leader and Villupuram Lok Sabha MP D Ravikumar on Wednesday tweeted images of MNM website and those of the Centrist Party of USA and slammed Kamal for plagiarism. According to the MNM website, the party explained Centrism in seven points. One of them read, “Centrism is not moderate but rather supports strength, tradition, open-mindedness, and policy based on evidence, not ideology.”

The aforesaid and two other points have been copied and pasted word by word. Ravikumar told Express, “There is nothing wrong in following a particular leader’s principles, whoever it may be. But, copying the policies of another political party, that too, from a foreign country, and hurling charges on others that they would copy his, if made public, is wrong,” he underlined.

Murali Abbas, spokesperson of MNM, said we never claimed that we have the royalty on Centrism.

“Our leader already made it clear that Centrism is an emerging ideology across the world and it has been accepted by the people of France and was a success there,” he added.