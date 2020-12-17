Madras High Court tells ECI to respond to plea on voter enumeration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu to respond to a plea moved by Aravakurichi DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji.

The MLA alleged lack of transparency in the enumeration of voters during electoral roll revision in Karur, and sought the court to direct the Chief Electoral Officer to follow guidelines stipulated by ECI.

According to the petitioner, the recent summary revision of the electoral list witnessed a sudden spike of 30,000 voters, raising suspicion.

Senthil Balaji also submitted the names of people who were added in multiple booths across the district, which he alleged resulted in the surge in numbers.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate NR Elango said that the ECI violated several rules during the revision process. Recording the submissions, the two-member bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam ordered notice to the ECI and adjourned the plea to December 22.

