Puducherry CM Narayanasamy seeks intervention of PM Modi for roll back of LPG price hike

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Taking exception to the hike in LPG prices for the second time in a month, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday demanded the roll back of the hike of Rs 100 this month and sought the intervention of the Prime Minister in this regard .

The price of LPG cylinders have been hiked 18 times this year and two times in the month of December alone, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said adding that this is despite there being no hike in the process of Crude oil, Narayanasamy told newsmen .

The BJP which had organized agitations for the hike of Re. One for LPG during the congress period has now abolished the subsidy for LPG cylinder subsidy. At a time when people are suffering due to COVID-19, the hike will be an added financial burden on them and “injustice” to the people.

The Chief Minister also urged the prime minister to hold talks with the farmers agitating in Delhi demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and to find an amicable settlement. Pointing out to the one day fast scheduled for tomorrow by the DMK and allies in Tamilnadu,the chief minister said that the Congress, DMK and other allies would hold the fast near the Anna statue in Puducherry.