Railways to operate special train from Tambaram to Assam

CHENNAI: Railways announced that a weekly special train will be introduced between New Tinsukia in Assam and Tambaram in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, the Railways said New Tinsukia - Tambaram Weekly Special will leave New Tinsukia at 6.30 am on Mondays and reach Tambaram at 9.25 pm the third day. First service is to commence on December 28.

In return direction, the Tambaram - New Tinsukia Weekly Special will leave Tambaram at 6.55 pm on Thursdays and reach New Tinsukia at 7.55 am the fourth day. The services are to start on December 31.

The trains will stop at Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpurpur, Harmuti, Viswanath Charali, Rangapara North, New Misamari, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Dhupguri, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, New Farakka, Pakur, Rampur Hat, Siuri, Andal Jn, Durgapur, Asansol, Joychandi Pahar, Purulia, Tatanagar, Hijilli, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Visakhapatnam, Rajamundry, Eluru, Viyayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Chennai Egmore. The trains will be operated until further advice, and advance reservation has been opened, the Railways added.