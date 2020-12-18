Kamal Haasan’s TV show 'Bigg Boss' ruining families, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR: Actor Kamal Haasan is ruining families with his television shows and movies, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while launching a strong attack against the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam for criticising his government. “Kamal Haasan, who anchors Bigg Boss, is unfit for politics,” Palaniswami said while speaking in Ariyalur.

“If you take MGR for instance, there were good messages in his movies and songs,” Palaniswami said, while recalling the film career of the AIADMK founder. “But, that is not the case with Kamal. His films and programmes are polluting families.” Later, speaking in Perambalur, Palaniswami alleged that Kamal was trying to garner votes in the name of MGR.

“That is because Kamal has no personal influence,” he said. “Various parties are claiming MGR’s legacy to get votes. Kamal is also trying the same thing. AIADMK is the only movement that has the right to use the late leader’s name.” Responding to Palaniswami’s remarks, Kamal, who received Padma Bhushan in 2014 for his contribution to cinema, said, “I am happy that the CM too is watching Big Boss.” Responding to Kamal’s criticism about corrupt officials being raided in the State, the CM pointed out that raids were also carried out by State agencies.