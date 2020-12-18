STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan’s TV show 'Bigg Boss' ruining families, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

His films and programmes are polluting families.” Later, speaking in Perambalur, Palaniswami alleged that Kamal was trying to garner votes in the name of MGR. 

Published: 18th December 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR: Actor Kamal Haasan is ruining families with his television shows and movies, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while launching a strong attack against the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam for criticising his government. “Kamal Haasan, who anchors Bigg Boss, is unfit for politics,” Palaniswami said while speaking in Ariyalur. 

“If you take MGR for instance, there were good messages in his movies and songs,” Palaniswami said, while recalling the film career of the AIADMK founder. “But, that is not the case with Kamal. His films and programmes are polluting families.” Later, speaking in Perambalur, Palaniswami alleged that Kamal was trying to garner votes in the name of MGR. 

“That is because Kamal has no personal influence,” he said. “Various parties are claiming MGR’s legacy to get votes. Kamal is also trying the same thing. AIADMK is the only movement that has the right to use the late leader’s name.” Responding to Palaniswami’s remarks, Kamal, who received Padma Bhushan in 2014 for his contribution to cinema, said, “I am happy that the CM too is watching Big Boss.” Responding to Kamal’s criticism about corrupt officials being raided in the State, the CM pointed out that raids were also carried out by State agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss Palaniswami Kamal Haasan Tamil Nadu MGR Makkal Needhi Maiam AIADMK
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp