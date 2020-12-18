STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK seeks permanent regional benches of Supreme Court

Wilson said he has also written a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad in this regard.

Published: 18th December 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Thursday urged the Centre to take steps to establish a permanent regional bench of the Supreme Court as most of the citizens of the country are not in the position to reach the apex court due to distance and cost. Wilson said he has also written a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad in this regard.

In his letter, he stated, “Access to justice is a fundamental right enshrined under our Constitution. The framers of our Constitution considered this right to be so sacrosanct that they enacted Article 32 - a direct access to the highest court of the land to enforce fundamental rights. More so, the fundamental duty of the State is to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen because of economic or other disabilities.”

He added, “Article 32 is now available only to (i) citizens who are geographically close to the Supreme Court and (ii) the financially privileged class to whom cost of litigation and travel do not matter. Article 32 cannot be deprived to any citizen due to economic factors and will fall foul of the constitutional mandate under Art 39 of recourse to justice at the level of the Supreme Court.

Because the Supreme Court is far away from many States, people living in these States are virtually deprived of their right to approach the court not only due to distance but also cost factor. Therefore, Article 32 is practically unavailable to these citizens.”

He further added, “I urge your good self to bring in a Government Bill to amend Article 130 and establish Permanent Regional Benches of Supreme Court at New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, so that Article 32 may be easily accessible and available to all and oblige.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP P Wilson DMK regional bench Supreme Court
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp