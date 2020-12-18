Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia

By Online Desk

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who fled from India following sexual misconduct charges, has announced a 3-day visa to his "country" -- an island called 'Kailaasa' off the coast of Ecuador in South America.

In a video that went viral, the godman could be heard saying that he has begun operating charter flight services called 'Garuda' from Australia to his island "nation". He gave a route map and said his devotees can come to Australia and from there they will be flown to his island in chartered flights.

The controversial godman, who is wanted by India, has many rich and powerful followers who helped him buy the island from the government of Ecuador.

Nithyananda further said that his "island nation" has put a 3-day visit restriction for all visitors. However, those who want to spend more than three days can apply for the visa.

The godman further said that Kailaasa would provide free food and accommodation to the visitors during their stay.

In December last year, a website hosted by his ashram claimed that he had bought an island from Ecuador and named it ‘Kailaasa.’ He declared it a Hindu nation with its own flag, passport and emblem.

He described it as “a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries”.

While the police are investigating how Nithyananda managed to flee the country though his passport had expired, shockingly, the website says ‘Kailaasa’ has its own “passport”. The symbols on the passport include the flag of Kailaasa, called Rishabha Dhvaja, and features Nithyananda along with Nandi, Lord Shiva’s mount.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world in March this year, Nithyananda had made headlines saying that those who made fun of him for going into self-isolation are scrambling to find a place where they can quarantine themselves, a media report said.