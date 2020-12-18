It’s raining projects as EPS gears up to face big electoral battle

By Express News Service

SALEM/ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR: As many as 2,000 Amma mini-clincs will be inaugurated in the State before December 31, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. After inaugurating a mini-clinic at Lathuvadi in Salem district, Palaniswami said, "On December 14, I inaugurated three mini clinics in Chennai.

"On Wednesday, I opened a clinic in Salem city and today I opened one in Lathuvadi. The mini clinics will have all medicines that are available at Primary Health Centres. Such clinics are for farmers and farm labourers toiling in villages. I was born in a village and know their struggles. If people of Lathuvadi and surrounding areas need surgery, the doctor at the mini-clinic will refer them to the Taluk Government Hospital or Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital,” Palaniswami said.

“Likewise, we also have a mobile medical team to treat people in villages. We also provide 500 additional 108 ambulances for villagers to reach cities for treatment,” Palaniswami said. Talking about the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in medical admission, he said, “As many as 313 government school students got admission to MBBS and 87 got admission to BDS courses this year, against six last year.

"Our government got 11 new medical colleges in a single year and, thereby, 1,650 additional MBBS seats. Through these additional seats, 135 more government school students will get medical seats next year. Work on Asia’s big veterinary park is underway in Thalaivasal at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore on 1,600 acres.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami gave away assistance to beneficiaries

of welfare schemes in Ariyalur on Thursday

Slams Opposition

Later in the day, Palaniswami visited the Ariyalur Collectorate to take stock of Covid prevention works. Government Chief Whip S Rajendran and Collector D Ratna were present. Palaniswami also inaugurated 39 completed projects worth Rs 36.73 crore and 14 new projects worth Rs 26.52 crore. Later, he provided government welfare assistance to 21,504 beneficiaries worth Rs 129.34 crore.

Following this, he had an interaction with representatives of small, medium and micro enterprises, representatives of agricultural associations and women’s self-help groups. Later, speaking on Covid works, Palaniswami claimed that Tamil Nadu had done a better job at containment than other States.

“Opposition parties claim that Delhi and Kerala have done better. But now, those states are witnessing a high number of cases. We have largely controlled the outbreak. Even the Prime Minister praised our work,” he said.

When asked about the new cluster at IIT-Madras, where close to 200 Covid cases have been reported, the Chief Minister said that it was because the “officials there did not follow the guidelines laid out by the government.” Palaniswami said that the setting up of a statue and a memorial for Rajendra Cholan in Ariyalur district, separate road for lorries of cement factories and check-dams across the Kollidam River will be considered. He also assured that necessary compensation would be provided to the people who gave their lands for the lignite mining.

Meanwhile, two government school students, who got medical seats because of the 7.5 per cent reservation gave a letter to Palaniswami expressing gratitude. The Chief Minister, while travelling from Ariyalur to Perambalur, stopped at Perali village where the people gave him a grand welcome. When a couple approached and requested him to name their newborn child, he named the child Rajesh.

‘Lowest caseload’

Palaniswami later conducted a review meeting on development projects and corona prevention work in Perambalur. District Collector P Sri Venkata Priya was present. Palaniswami inaugurated four completed projects worth Rs 19.25 crore and 8 new projects in Perambalur for Rs 24.41 crore. Later, he disbursed welfare assistance to 1,614 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 23.58 crore.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Perambalur district is the best in Tamil Nadu for having the lowest number of corona cases. I congratulate the district administration and this was achieved by conducting 30 fever camps daily, door-to-door testing and mobile testing centres.” Further, the Chief Minister charged DMK deputy general secretary A Raja, who hails from Perambalur, with ignoring the district.

“Raja was union minister for 13 years, he could have implemented a project to build a railway line in the district during his tenure. But he did not do that. AIADMK will make an effort for this,” Palaniswami said.