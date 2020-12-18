STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Parties with non-Dravidian ideologies won’t thrive’ 

Great leaders like Periyar (EV Ramasamy) Anna (CN Annadurai) MGR (MG Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa have propounded and nurtured it.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Asserting that Tamil soil is ever fit for Dravidian ideology, as propounded by great leaders including Periyar and Anna, senior AIADMK leader and deputy-chairperson of State Development Policy Council C Ponnaiyan stated that political parties with non-Dravidian ideologies cannot thrive in the State. 

“Only political ideology tinged with the fragrance of Tamil soil can grow in Tamil Nadu. It is too difficult for other political ideologies to thrive in the State,” he told reporters in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. He added, “The land belongs to Dravidian culture.

Great leaders like Periyar (EV Ramasamy) Anna (CN Annadurai) MGR (MG Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa have propounded and nurtured it. So, the Dravidian sentiments are ruling (the minds of the people).”

Replying to a question on whether there are possibilities of a proposed combination of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth affecting the prospects of AIADMK, Ponnaiyan, who is a former Tamil Nadu Minister, stated that  such a combine would never make a dent on the base of his party.

“It will not cause any setback to our party,” he said. Rebuffing the comparison of Rajinikanth with MGR, Ponnaiyan noted that MGR had entered the film industry as a politician and staunchly supported late Chief Minister Anna unlike Rajinikanth.

“He went to the film world as a politician. Moreover, he got associated with Anna in 1952. He served as a major propaganda tool for Anna through his films,” he noted. Earlier, Ponnaiyan reviewed implementation of government schemes and projects in Tiruvannamalai district.

