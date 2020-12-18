STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Setting an example for others in tough times

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the State there was a shortage of blood in several blood banks.

Published: 18th December 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Visually impaired Siva at the Pudukottai Medical College donating blood on Thursday after a hearing impaired woman needed blood.

Visually impaired Siva at the Pudukottai Medical College donating blood on Thursday after a hearing impaired woman needed blood. (Photo | EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the State there was a shortage of blood in several blood banks. Fear of contracting the virus prevented many from coming to hospitals to donate blood. Now, though the situation is slowly getting back to normalcy, a visually-impaired teacher here is being an inspiration to those who have a second thought. 

Siva works in Government High School in Sembattur. It was through his colleague, Veeramamuni, a regular blood donor, that he got to know that a patient (61-year-old hearing impaired woman) needed blood at Pudukkottai Medical College. As soon as he heard the news, he volunteered to donate his blood. 
He approached Kuruthi Koodu, a volunteer group set up by 10 friends about three months back, which has been instrumental in arranging blood for more than 400 people. 

Muthu Ramalingam, organiser of the group, said that when they were made aware of any patient needing blood, they would post it on their Whatsapp group which has about 256 members. “Siva is the first visually-impaired person to come forward to donate blood, We hope he serves as an inspiration to others. We get so many requests for blood, especially from pregnant women, accident victims, etc, regularly. We have been able to arrange for blood for 400 people in just three months.

We hope to help more,” said Ramalingam. Doctors, nurses and Dean at Pudukkottai Medical College too praised Siva. “We’ve had a massive shortage of blood since March. People were apprehensive to donate blood due to COVID. Now, as the situation is getting better, we are witnessing a rise in donations, though it’s not enough. I hope more people come forward and donate blood regularly,” said a nurse.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu blood donation coronavirus blood banks
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp