Setting an example for others in tough times

PUDUKKOTTAI: Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the State there was a shortage of blood in several blood banks. Fear of contracting the virus prevented many from coming to hospitals to donate blood. Now, though the situation is slowly getting back to normalcy, a visually-impaired teacher here is being an inspiration to those who have a second thought.

Siva works in Government High School in Sembattur. It was through his colleague, Veeramamuni, a regular blood donor, that he got to know that a patient (61-year-old hearing impaired woman) needed blood at Pudukkottai Medical College. As soon as he heard the news, he volunteered to donate his blood.

He approached Kuruthi Koodu, a volunteer group set up by 10 friends about three months back, which has been instrumental in arranging blood for more than 400 people.

Muthu Ramalingam, organiser of the group, said that when they were made aware of any patient needing blood, they would post it on their Whatsapp group which has about 256 members. “Siva is the first visually-impaired person to come forward to donate blood, We hope he serves as an inspiration to others. We get so many requests for blood, especially from pregnant women, accident victims, etc, regularly. We have been able to arrange for blood for 400 people in just three months.

We hope to help more,” said Ramalingam. Doctors, nurses and Dean at Pudukkottai Medical College too praised Siva. “We’ve had a massive shortage of blood since March. People were apprehensive to donate blood due to COVID. Now, as the situation is getting better, we are witnessing a rise in donations, though it’s not enough. I hope more people come forward and donate blood regularly,” said a nurse.