From Edappadi, CM’s poll campaign will begin on Saturday

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will begin his campaign for the high-stakes 2021 Assembly elections from the Sendraya Perumal Temple in Edappadi constituency on Saturday morning. Palaniswami, who was in Salem on Friday to induct cadres from various other outfits into the AIADMK, met with his party functionaries at the Omalur party office to discuss the poll modalities.

Speaking at another function in Salem, Palaniswami reiterated that the AIADMK party and its functionaries were the real heirs to the legacy of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. “MGR founded the AIADMK to ensure that the poor get their basic rights.

His regime was the golden period. He fulfilled Anna’s dream...” Palaniswami then highlighted his government’s achievements, and said that initiatives such as 2,000 mini clinics across the TN would further benefit the poor. “Those two great leaders (Jayalalithaa and MGR ) had no heirs.

They introduced so many welfare schemes because they considered the people of Tamil Nadu as their own family.” Earlier on Thursday, Palaniswami flayed actor- -politician Kamal Haasan for “trying to appropriate MGR’s legacy for political gains.”