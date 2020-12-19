STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Shrimp hatcheries along ECR operating without CRZ clearance, authorities turn blind eye: RTI 

Between 2005 and 2019, the granting of CRZ clearance to shrimp hatcheries in the State was not discussed in any of the meetings, an RTI has revealed.

Published: 19th December 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Effleunt from Shrimp hatcheries on ECR

Unauthorised constructions and illegal discharge of untreated effluent by hatcheries all along the ECR in Chengalpet and Villupuram districts. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: None of the 65 coastal aquaculture shrimp hatcheries operating on East Coast Road (ECR) of Chengalpet and Villupuram districts have mandatory Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority and Department of Environment confirmed that between 2005 and 2019, they have neither issued nor discussed the granting of CRZ clearance to shrimp hatcheries in the State in any of the meetings. The information was obtained through RTI by environmental activist Pooja Kumar of Coastal Resource Centre. 

This is a major oversight by the authorities. 

The CRZ Notification 2011 lists hatcheries as an activity permitted within certain permissible zones of the CRZ, subject to prior appraisal and recommendation from the State's Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) and clearance from the statutory authority. The coastal aquaculture industry is also specifically regulated by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) Act 2005. Rules framed under this Act prohibit the setting up of all coastal aquaculture facilities, including hatcheries, within 200m of the High Tide Line (HTL) in coastal areas. Any aquaculture activities beyond 200m of the High Tide Line requires statutory licenses from the CAA.    

ALSO READ | How 600 cameras, a broken headlight helped nab kidnappers in Chennai
   
The Coastal Resource Centre has also published a 33-page report titled "Below the Radar" based on site verification, according to which  62 of the 65 hatcheries were operational within 200m of the HTL in blatant violation of the provisions in the CAA Act. None of the hatcheries have valid Consent to Establish or Operate under Water and Air Acts too. The worst offenders are four hatcheries sitting on the ecologically sensitive CRZ 1A areas (sand dunes). 

When contacted, senior officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) told The New Indian Express that hatcheries are dealt with under the CAA Act and a former official of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority said it is a huge grey area. "Hatcheries are not as polluting as other industries, but they still need mandatory licenses."

K Saravanan, one of the authors of the report who also photo-documented the violations, says, "Detailed survey of coastal aquaculture hatcheries along all districts in Tamil Nadu must be undertaken and compliance to CRZ Notification, CAA Act and Water and Air Acts of all hatcheries along the TN coast must be verified urgently. Those found in violation must be removed and the natural state of the area restored."

It's a common sight all along the ECR that hatcheries are releasing untreated discharge into ecologically sensitive intertidal CRZ areas. Aquaculture effluent usually contains pharmaceutical waste as medicines are used to prevent infections in the cultured animals. Untreated effluent mixed with chemicals when discharged into intertidal areas affects the health of intertidal life and pollutes nearshore waters and in turn marine life, activists allege.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shrimp hatcheries ECR East Coast Road Coastal Regulation Zone clearance Pooja Kumar
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp