Why is AIIMS project getting delayed in TN alone, HC asks Union govt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked the Centre that when AIIMS projects in other States are progressing well, why is there so much delay in Tamil Nadu. Hesitating to buy the excuse that the delay is due to the pandemic, a division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi told the government to show more interest in the project.

The judges made the observations while hearing a PIL plea filed by KK Ramesh over the delay. Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri, appearing for the Centre, submitted that all formalities for the project were over and the loan agreement would be signed by March 2021.

There was no intentional delay on the part of the Centre. She said the memorandum for preparatory survey on the project was signed on June 25, 2019 between the Union Health Ministry and JICA which is financing the project.

The survey began in February this year and ended in June and the Appraisal Mission was completed after that. The formalities relating to handing over of land by the State government for constructing AIIMS was also completed last month, she said, putting to rest the ongoing controversy whether or not the State has handed over the land.

Additional Advocate General K Chellapandian arguing on behalf of the State, said a major portion of the land (200 acres) was handed over by the State as early as December 14, 2018. The additional land (22.49 acres) sought was also handed over in February.