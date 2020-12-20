STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman with multiple organ injuries saved by RGGGH doctors

The doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) saved a 40-year-old woman who had multiple organ injuries after she fell from first floor of a building.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

RGGGH - Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital | R Satish Babu

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) saved a 40-year-old woman who had multiple organ injuries after she fell from first floor of a building. RGGGH Dean Dr E Theranirajan said, the patient, a construction worker from Vellore, had about 10 injuries in her body at the time of admission.

“She was unconscious when she was first taken to the Chrompet GH, and then she was shifted to Chengalpattu GH, where she continued to remain unconscious,” he told Express.  Doctors said the patient only had three grams of haemoglobin. After she was moved to RGGGH, eight specialty doctors treated her. “Liver, vascular surgeon, anesthetist, general surgeon, urologist, kidney specialist, were among other doctors, who were involved in the treatment,” said Theranirajan.

He said the patient was admitted in the hospital for a week and was on ventilator for a day. “She was in the ICU for about two days and now she is in the general ward,” the doctor said. Since one of her kidneys was severely injured, nephrectomy (surgical removal of kidney) had to be performed. However, the patient has recovered now and is able to walk a little within the ward, said doctors.

On Saturday, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar visited the patient at the hospital and congratulated the doctors. “In this Covid situation, doctors from all teams at RGGGH have come forward to perform the treatment, giving a second life to the patient,” he said.

Vijayabaskar said that the patient required 15 litres of blood on arrival, and her blood pressure was also very low. “This treatment effort by RGGGH doctors using the zero-delay concept is commendable,” he added. Recently, the hospital had also saved a 28-year-old construction worker, after an iron rod pierced through his shoulder.

Recovery
Since one of her kidneys was severely injured, nephrectomy (surgical removal of kidney) had to be performed. However, the patient has recovered now and is able to walk a little within the ward, said doctors who treated the patient

