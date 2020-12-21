STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK requests EC to hold assembly polls in 3rd or 4th week of April

The EC team, led by Umesh Sinha, secretary general of the ECI, are on a two day visit to the metro to review the state's preparedness to hold the polls next year.

Published: 21st December 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday requested the Election Commission to conduct the assembly polls in the third or fourth week of April 2021, as the poll body held consultative meetings here with political parties.

The principal opposition DMK and other parties pitched for single phase polling.

The EC team, led by Umesh Sinha, secretary general of the ECI, are on a two day visit to the metro to review the state's preparedness to hold the polls next year, as the five year term of the assembly is set to come to an end on May 24.

The announcement for the assembly elections is expected early next year.

Pollachi V Jayaraman, Assembly Deputy Speaker and AIADMK election wing secretary,said the party requested EC to advance the poll to the third or fourth week of April to prevent voters from getting exposed to the intense summer heat.

The party also wanted the Commission to update the electoral rolls by deleting the absentees, he told reporters.

The DMK, represented by its party MP and organising secretary R S Bharathi, requested the commission to conduct the polls in a single phase.

"We made this clear to the Election Commission officials.

In the recent past, assembly elections were always conducted in a single phase.

To avoid any malpractices and misuse of official machinery, we requested the ECI to conduct the elections in a single phase," he told reporters here.

The DMK also sought a 'timely response' to its representation on the time bound election procedure for the coming assembly election.

The party wanted the EC to identify absentee voters and ensure a mechanism is put in place to eliminate malpractice in postal ballots.

The CPI(M) requested the EC to hold single phase polling and take all necessary precautions to safeguard voters and officials in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"The issue of money power in elections has been quiet rampant in our state and our repeated complaints in this regard during earlier elections were not seriously pursued.

Cash-for-votes has been made the benchmark for canvassing votes by major parties.

The Commission should appoint more observers to arrest this trend during the process of elections," the party said in a petition to the ECI.

Sinha was accompanied by Deputy Election Commissioners, Sudeep Jain and Ashish Kundra, H R Srinivasa, chief electoral officer, Bihar, Pankaj Srivatsava, director, and Malay Mallick, secretary, Election Commission of India.

On Tuesday, the EC team will meet various enforcement agencies, as also the chief secretary, DGP and other government secretaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Election Commission AIADMK
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
With many countries cancelling flights from and to UK, Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. (Photo| AP)
New UK COVID-19 strain "not out of control": WHO
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp