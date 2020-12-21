Thoothukudi police firing: Rajinikanth summoned again over controversial remarks

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-man commission investigating the Thoothukudi police firing incident has summoned Rajinikanth to appear for an inquiry on January 19, 2021. This is the second time the commission summons Rajinikanth for an inquiry.

Rajinikanth made a controversial statement about the police opening fire at anti-Sterlite protesters when he came to visit the victims during May 2018. He claimed anti-social elements had intruded into the protest.

The commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan had earlier summoned the actor in February this year, but the actor sought an exemption stating his arrival to Thoothukudi would create a law and order problem.

However, the commission had again summoned the actor to appear before the commission on January 19, 2021, at the Thoothukudi camp office on the south beach road, in order to inquire about his remarks. The 24th phase of inquiry has been scheduled for January 18 to 22, 2021.

Sources in the commission confirmed that the summon has been sent through registered post. He is expected to depose with the evidence supporting his claims, sources added.

Aruna Jegadeesan, who camps at Thoothukudi every month to inquire witnesses, victims, family members of the deceased, and those directly or indirectly related to the police firing incident, had so far completed 23 phases of inquiry quizzing at least 586 witnesses and marking 775 documents related to the police firing incident.

Rajinikanth is all set to take a plunge into electoral politics. He is expected to kickstart the poll campaign in January 2021.