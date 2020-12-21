STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi police firing: Rajinikanth summoned again over controversial remarks

The superstar had claimed that anti-social elements had intruded into the anti-Sterlite protest.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-man commission investigating the Thoothukudi police firing incident has summoned Rajinikanth to appear for an inquiry on January 19, 2021. This is the second time the commission summons Rajinikanth for an inquiry.

Rajinikanth made a controversial statement about the police opening fire at anti-Sterlite protesters when he came to visit the victims during May 2018. He claimed anti-social elements had intruded into the protest.

The commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan had earlier summoned the actor in February this year, but the actor sought an exemption stating his arrival to Thoothukudi would create a law and order problem.

However, the commission had again summoned the actor to appear before the commission on January 19, 2021, at the Thoothukudi camp office on the south beach road, in order to inquire about his remarks. The 24th phase of inquiry has been scheduled for January 18 to 22, 2021.

Sources in the commission confirmed that the summon has been sent through registered post. He is expected to depose with the evidence supporting his claims, sources added.

Aruna Jegadeesan, who camps at Thoothukudi every month to inquire witnesses, victims, family members of the deceased, and those directly or indirectly related to the police firing incident, had so far completed 23 phases of inquiry quizzing at least 586 witnesses and marking 775 documents related to the police firing incident.

Rajinikanth is all set to take a plunge into electoral politics. He is expected to kickstart the poll campaign in January 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi police firing Rajinikanth Aruna Jegadeesan commission
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp