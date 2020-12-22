Award to be named after ryots’ leader

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced that the award being given to farmers for obtaining highest yield of paddy through the System of Rice Intensification method during the Republic Day celebrations every year will be named after farmers’ leader late C Narayanasamy Naidu, who strove for the rights of the farmers for many decades.

In a statement, Palaniswami said, “Narayanasamy launched the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association in 1973 and toured the State and organised conferences for ensuring the rights of farmers. He passed away on December 21, 1984 after addressing a public meeting for farmers at Kovilpatti.”