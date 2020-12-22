STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre deputes team to assess damages caused by Cyclone Burevi in Tamil Nadu

On December 4, Cyclone Burevi hit Tamil Nadu coast. At least seven people were killed, and houses and agricultural produce damaged due to the heavy rains and winds accompanying the cyclone.

Published: 22nd December 2020 12:33 AM

Ahead of the landfall cyclone Burevi is expected to make today, heavy wind and rough waves lashing the Rameswaram coast on Wednesday | ponmalar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that it has deputed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by a Joint Secretary to assess damages caused by Cyclone 'Burevi' in Tamil Nadu.

On December 4, Cyclone Burevi hit Tamil Nadu coast. At least seven people were killed, and houses and agricultural produce damaged due to the heavy rains and winds accompanying the cyclone. The cyclone also disrupted the livelihood and power supply in various districts of Tamil Nadu. 

