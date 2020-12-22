Do not get involved in property dispute: Madras HC to Thiruporur DMK MLA Idhayavarman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Thiruporur DMK MLA Idhayavarman to not get involved in a property tussle. According to petitioner G Kumar, he owns 13.85 acres and the property was transferred as per legal terms a few years ago by the MLA himself.

However, recently he has been allegedly trying to acquire a portion of the property illegally. The petitioner sought court’s help to restrain the MLA. It is to be recalled that the HC recently granted conditional bail to DMK MLA L Idhayavarman and 11 others who were arrested in connection with a gun firing incident near Thiruporur in connection with the property dispute.

Hearing submission by Vivek, counsel for the petitioner, Justice Anand Venkatesh directed notices to revenue officials of Chengalpet and restrained MLA Idhayavarman to not get involved in the property.