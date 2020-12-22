Madras HC drops plea by PMK founder S Ramadoss seeking data on caste-wise selections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition moved by PMK founder S Ramadoss seeking direction to TNPSC to provide data on caste-wise appointments in government services since 1989.

The two-member bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha granted liberty to the petitioner to redress his grievance with the remedy available under the provisions of the Right to Information Act (RTI).

K Balu arguing for the petitioner said, "There are 60 secretaries at present for the government of Tamil Nadu. But not even a single person of them is from the Vanniyar community." He also added that such data is important to ensure social justice in such appointments.

The court wondered whether the plea can be treated as a PIL if the petitioner is interested in a particular community. According to the petitioner, he sought the data of such appointments f rom the TNPSC through RTI application on September 12.

The commission in its reply said that the details of total vacancies in government services can be provided only on category wise (MBC, BC and GC) and not caste-wise.

Notice to state on illegal extraction of Cauvery

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notices to the State on a petition seeking direction on water theft across the Cauvery river basin. The twomember bench passed directions on the petition move by AKS Vijayan, an agriculturist, seeking action to protect Cauvery water from being illegally exploited and thereby safeguard lives and livelihoods of farmers belonging the Cauvery Delta.

According to the petitioner, the water is extracted using borewells and very powerful (500bhp or 600bhp) electric motors and water is then transported through giant pipelines for use in commercial establishments, for a premium price. The two-member bench ordered notices and sought response by February 19.