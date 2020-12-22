Madras High Court restrains Madurai SPP from functioning, orders vigilance probe 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim injunction restraining a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of Madurai district court from functioning, for not discharging his duties properly.

A division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, passed the interim order against the SPP, P Seetharaman, who handles bail cases before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Madurai. The order was passed following allegations made by an advocate, B Pandiarajan, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

According to the PIL, Seetharaman is alleged to have deliberately delayed the submission of final reports in the court in many cases in order to enable the accused persons to get default bail.

During the hearing, Pandiarajan's counsel referred to some of the orders passed by single judges of the high court in the past, warning Seetharaman against the said misconduct. He also raised suspicions over the educational qualifications of the SPP. Further alleging that Seetharaman had received illegal gratification for doing so and has accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, the counsel prayed for a direction for removal of Seetharaman from the post and a vigilance inquiry.

Expressing shock over the issue, the judges passed the interim order. They further ordered a vigilance inquiry into the assets of Seetharaman and his family members and sought for a report by January 21, 2021. Further questions were posed to the Home department on what action has been taken on a single judge's order recommending an inquiry against the SPP last year.