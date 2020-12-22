Rajinikanth entering politics owing to pressure from BJP: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

By Express News Service

SALEM: "Actor Rajinikanth is entering politics due to pressure from the BJP. The saffron party has several B teams. Anyone can enter politics, but people are the deciding authority when it comes to choosing the ruler," former Union Minister and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said at the party’s campaign in Salem on Monday..

Maran also interacted with various sections of people, including traders, Salem Steel Plant workers and construction labourers. Speaking to reporters, Maran said the DMK's campaign is getting good response from people. "We will win 200 seats, like our leader MK Stalin said," he added.