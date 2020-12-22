STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami kicks off distribution of Rs 5000 crore Pongal scheme

Members of nine families received the gift hampers comprising a sum of Rs 2,500, raw rice and sugar a five-feet-long sugarcane, cashew, raisins and cardamom.

Published: 22nd December 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi Palaniswami and dy CM O Panneerselvam jointly launch the Pongal gift at Secretariat in Chennai

CM Edappadi Palaniswami and dy CM O Panneerselvam jointly launch the Pongal gift at Secretariat in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday commenced the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to 2.1 crore rice card holders. At a function held at the Secretariat, members of nine families received the gift hampers comprising a sum of Rs 2,500, raw rice and sugar (1 kg each), a five-feet-long sugarcane, cashew and raisins (20 gm each) and cardamom (5 gm).

From January 4, the gift hampers will be distributed through fair price shops. The State government has allocated a sum of Rs 5,604.84 crore towards implementing this scheme. A G.O. issued in this regard said the gift hampers will also be distributed to all Sri Lankan Tamils staying in refugee camps.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also commenced the distribution of free saree and dhoti to the needy families for the Pongal festival. In all, 1.8 crore sarees and dhotis procured at a cost of Rs 484.25 crore will be distributed free of cost.

Nine families received the sarees and dhotis from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers Sellur K Raju, R Kamaraj and RB Udhayakumar Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present on the occasion.

EPS opens new school buildings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated buildings worth Rs 7.51 crore under the School Education Department, through video conference. According to a statement, he opened classrooms, buildings, labs and toilets constructed at a cost of Rs 5.82 crore at schools in Tenkasi, Nilgiris and Madurai. He also opened classrooms and computer labs worth Rs 1.69 crore in Dindugal under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Pongal gift hampers TN rice card holders Tamil Nadu government scheme
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
With many countries cancelling flights from and to UK, Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. (Photo| AP)
New UK COVID-19 strain "not out of control": WHO
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp