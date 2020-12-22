Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami kicks off distribution of Rs 5000 crore Pongal scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday commenced the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to 2.1 crore rice card holders. At a function held at the Secretariat, members of nine families received the gift hampers comprising a sum of Rs 2,500, raw rice and sugar (1 kg each), a five-feet-long sugarcane, cashew and raisins (20 gm each) and cardamom (5 gm).

From January 4, the gift hampers will be distributed through fair price shops. The State government has allocated a sum of Rs 5,604.84 crore towards implementing this scheme. A G.O. issued in this regard said the gift hampers will also be distributed to all Sri Lankan Tamils staying in refugee camps.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also commenced the distribution of free saree and dhoti to the needy families for the Pongal festival. In all, 1.8 crore sarees and dhotis procured at a cost of Rs 484.25 crore will be distributed free of cost.

Nine families received the sarees and dhotis from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers Sellur K Raju, R Kamaraj and RB Udhayakumar Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present on the occasion.

EPS opens new school buildings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated buildings worth Rs 7.51 crore under the School Education Department, through video conference. According to a statement, he opened classrooms, buildings, labs and toilets constructed at a cost of Rs 5.82 crore at schools in Tenkasi, Nilgiris and Madurai. He also opened classrooms and computer labs worth Rs 1.69 crore in Dindugal under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.