Tamil Nadu government gives admission orders to seven students at maritime institute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday issued admission orders to seven students to pursue a six-month residential course in Maritime Foundation Charitable Trust and Hindustan Institute of Maritime Training.

According to an official release, the students who studied from Government and NGO run shelter homes under the Department of Social Welfare will also receive work assurance letters from five private shipping organisations once they complete the General Purpose Ratings Residential Course. The remaining expense of Rs 7 lakhs would be dispensed from the Tamil Nadu Juvenile Justice Funds to pursue the course.

International Alternative Skills Day awards given

On account of International Alternative Skills Day, the Chief Minister honoured those who worked for the welfare of people with disabilities in the State. He presented awards to 35 recipients including best employee, self-employed awards and awards for the company that employed most people with disabilities.