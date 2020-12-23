STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

25,000 shelters to be built for cows and goats of rural dairy farmers

The State government has decided to build 25,000 shelters for cow and goats for individual farmers in a move to boost the economy of rural diary farmers.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Cows

For representational purposes

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to build 25,000 shelters for cow and goats for individual farmers in a move to boost the economy of rural diary farmers.  The scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 431 crore by the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) to 25,000 beneficiaries of which 40 per cent are from Scheduled Castes. 

K S Palanisamy, Director, RDPR said “The entire cost of the construction of the shelters would be borne by the government and will be implemented through Village Panchayats. The works will be done through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.”  According to a Government Order, 15,000 would be built for cows and 10,000 for goats. 

The per unit construction cost of a shelter to accommodate two cows is Rs 1.35 lakh and for five cows is Rs 2.12 lakh. The average cost of a shelter for 10 goats is Rs 1.53 lakh and for 20 goats Rs 2.27 lakh. The lack of shelters for cattle affects the body temperature of cattle which is crucial for impregnating a cow through artificial insemination. The average life span and milk yielding capacity of cattle also comes down, farmers said.  

M G Rajendran, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association said, “On average, a farmer can earn Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per week through milk alone. The shelter will help the cattle in boosting the milk production in the State.” Pointing to the 2011 initiative of the government where free milch cows and goats were distributed to farmers, he added, “The feed cost is higher and this would enhance the economic output for farmers significantly. The government should give priority to those farmers who received milch cows under scheme.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shelters
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp