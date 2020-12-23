Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 

By Online Desk

Superstar Rajinikanth is expected to quarantine himself as multiple crew members of his upcoming film 'Annaatthe' have tested positive for Covid-19.

Rajinikanth underwent a Covid test following the incident. However, he has tested negative, according to reports.

The crew members tested positive while they were shooting the movie at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth had joined the shoot of 'Annaatthe' on December 15, the day the crew resumed its filming after it was halted due to the Covid lockdown nine months ago.

Reports emerged earlier on Wednesday that eight members of the crew had tested positive for Covid-19.

The film's production house Sun Pictures and Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed later tweeted that only four people had been affected.

"During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed", Riaz Ahmed tweeted.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, 'Annaatthe' also features Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in key roles.

Ahead of the filming in Hyderabad, Sun Pictures, which is producing the movie, had arranged a chartered flight for Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and the crew to reach the Telangana capital. The superstar was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush.