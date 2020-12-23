Ex-Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan's selection as NGT expert member challenged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The appointment of former chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been challenged in the Madras High Court.

G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal filed the writ petition on Tuesday stating that NGT Act mandates a person to have administrative experience of 15 years, including experience of five years in dealing with environmental matters in the Central or a State government or in reputed national or State-level institution.

In contrary, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved proposal for appointment of Girija Vaidyanathan although she does not possess mandatory requirement of experience of five years in dealing with environmental matters, the petitioner said. Girija Vaidyanathan played a key role in the formulation of rules for the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

"However, her complete bio-data posted in the official website of Department of Personnel and Training shows she has experience in environment and pollution control for less than four years. She served as secretary and joint secretary in environment and pollution control department from December 1, 2001 to May 27, 2005," Sundarrajan said.