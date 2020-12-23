STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man kills self in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpettu as lending app staff brand him thief

Vivek Ranganathan's family says he took the extreme step after his friends received a message, wherein he was branded a thief and fraud.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

The message received by Vivek Ranganathan's family

The message received by Vivek Ranganathan's family. (Photo| EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to alleged harassment from an online money-lending app for not being able to pay back a meagre sum of Rs 4,000, 27-year-old Vivek Ranganathan of Pazhayannur village in Chengalpattu district died by suicide on Monday night. The family says he took the extreme step after his friends received a message, wherein he was branded a thief and fraud.

According to the police, Vivek was working in a private company in Mamandur. "A few months ago, Vivek had taken Rs 4,000 as loan from 'GetRupee' to meet medical expenses of his father. Things took a turn for the worse when he was unable to pay back the money. Vivek was subject to continuous verbal abuse from people through phone calls, who claimed to be employees of GetRupee," said a police officer.

Quoting the family, police said when the verbal torture became unbearable, Vivek had switched off his mobile phone. Later his close friends and family members received a Whatsapp message which said that the employees of the application tried contacting Vivek but there was no response. 

"The staff said that Vivek had given my number as an emergency contact and threatened him to repay the money else they will take legal action. It further read that Vivek has been using my number for illegal activities and that I should avoid him," said Balaji, a friend of Vivek. Some staff of the online application even called Vivek’s parents and family and abused them.

Police said that Vivek jumped into a well on Monday night in a farmland nearby. The villagers protested in front of Madurantakam police station, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The police registered a case and an investigation is on.

This is not the first such incident in the State. In November, 23-year-old Sai Aravind, an IT professional from Chennai, killed himself after being unable to cope with pressure exerted by staff of Rupee Bazaar.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GetRupee Chengalpattu district Chengalpettu loan suicide Chengalpettu loan defaulter
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp