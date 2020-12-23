Man kills self in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpettu as lending app staff brand him thief

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: Due to alleged harassment from an online money-lending app for not being able to pay back a meagre sum of Rs 4,000, 27-year-old Vivek Ranganathan of Pazhayannur village in Chengalpattu district died by suicide on Monday night. The family says he took the extreme step after his friends received a message, wherein he was branded a thief and fraud.

According to the police, Vivek was working in a private company in Mamandur. "A few months ago, Vivek had taken Rs 4,000 as loan from 'GetRupee' to meet medical expenses of his father. Things took a turn for the worse when he was unable to pay back the money. Vivek was subject to continuous verbal abuse from people through phone calls, who claimed to be employees of GetRupee," said a police officer.

Quoting the family, police said when the verbal torture became unbearable, Vivek had switched off his mobile phone. Later his close friends and family members received a Whatsapp message which said that the employees of the application tried contacting Vivek but there was no response.

"The staff said that Vivek had given my number as an emergency contact and threatened him to repay the money else they will take legal action. It further read that Vivek has been using my number for illegal activities and that I should avoid him," said Balaji, a friend of Vivek. Some staff of the online application even called Vivek’s parents and family and abused them.

Police said that Vivek jumped into a well on Monday night in a farmland nearby. The villagers protested in front of Madurantakam police station, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The police registered a case and an investigation is on.

This is not the first such incident in the State. In November, 23-year-old Sai Aravind, an IT professional from Chennai, killed himself after being unable to cope with pressure exerted by staff of Rupee Bazaar.

